Eduardo "Eddie" Valencia Zapanta, of Dededo, died on Jan. 27 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. - noon on Feb. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

