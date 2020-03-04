Eduardo Vecislao Castandiello, also known as “Eddie," of Pagachao, Agat, died March 3 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5 p.m. on Saturday; 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. March 11 at the Agat church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

