Edward “Eddie"/"Tun Edrad Mariquita” Angel Blas Manibusan, Familian “Tugon/Bitut”, formerly of Agana Heights and Yigo, passed away March 27 at the age of 97. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. April 12 and 14, at 6:30 p.m April 13 (these days followed by rosary), at 7:15 a.m. April 15, at 6 a.m. April 16 and 17 at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. April 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

