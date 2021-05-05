Edward Benavente Blas, familian Boho, of Sinajana, died May 1 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being held nightly at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada (across from the Department of Revenue and Taxation). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

