Edward “Ed” / “Eddie” / “Gaga” Camacho Cruz, of Barrigada, died March 7 at the age of 72. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. March 13-15, 12:10 p.m. March 16, 4:30 p.m. March 17, and at 10 a.m. March 19 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
