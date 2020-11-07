Edward Camacho Rosalin, also known as "Ratata," of Dededo, died Nov. 2 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing.

Tags

Load entries