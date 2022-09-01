Edward “Eddie” Crisostomo Aguon, familian “Makaka”, of Barrigada, died August 24 at the age of 91. Last respects will be held from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. October 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente-San Roke Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

