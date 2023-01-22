Edward "Eddie" Cristobal San Nicolas, of Inalåhan, died Jan. 14 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. Jan. 28, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. 

