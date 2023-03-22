Edward “Mafongfong” Cruz Cruz, Of Asan, died March 17 at the age of 98. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 29 at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
