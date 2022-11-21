Edward "Waydong" Cuizon Bamba, of Dededo, died Nov. 12 at the age of 37. Mass of Intentions are being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Private Cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Memorial service will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

