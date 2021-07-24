Edward David Quifunas Jr., also known as “Ed/Son Son”, of Yona, died on July 16 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.to noon on July 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. on July 30 at Saint Francis of Assisi in Yona, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
