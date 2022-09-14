Edward Hugo Strauch

Edward Hugo Strauch

Edward “Ed” Hugo Strauch, of Dededo, died September 6 at the age of 97. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11:15 a.m. October 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

Tags

Load entries