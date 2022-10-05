Edward “Ed” Hugo Strauch, of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 97. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. Oct. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

