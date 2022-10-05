Edward “Ed” Hugo Strauch, of Dededo, died Sept. 6 at the age of 97. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. Oct. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Men sentenced for mailing 8 pounds of meth
- Complaint: Man found with items from JRMS
- 'My face and my clothes were on fire'
- Mayor: Dead person found in Harmon could not be identified
- Drug dealer given 11 years for selling meth, gun possession
- 'My First Amendment right'
- Complaint: Suspect found with pounds of meth, guns, $33K
- 'Patience': Cannabis industry's start hampered by mandates
- Man suspected of strangling, threatening woman
- Woman again suspected of family violence
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
I chalan mo'na
- Kenneth Gofigan Kuper
Here is the grim reality. Only around 16-17% of the population of Guam today speaks fino’ CHamoru. According to the 2010 census, out of a popu… Read more
- +2
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to be held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, will be … Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In