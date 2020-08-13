Edward "Eddie" James Oltremari, of Barrigada, died on Aug. 2 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

