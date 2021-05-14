Edward John Quintanilla, “Quin," familian Orong, formerly of Chalan Pago, recently of Barrigada, died May 10 at the age of 54. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada: 6 p.m. Monday–Friday; 7:15 a.m. Mass on Saturday; 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

