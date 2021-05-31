Edward “Quin” John Quintanilla, familian Orong, formerly of Chalan Pago, recently of Barrigada, died May 10 at the age of 54. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada: 6 p.m. Mass Monday-Friday; 7:15 a.m. Mass on Saturday; 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

