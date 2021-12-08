Edward "Eddie Boy" John San Nicolas, of Inalåhan, died on Nov. 28 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

