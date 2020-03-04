Edward Joseph Aguero, of Dededo, died March 1 at the age of 59. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 138 Chalan Guriyos in Dededo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen taken to hospital after he was beaten, stabbed at bus stop
- Meth, loaded gun seized in traffic stop
- Hotel occupancy declines as tourist cancellations rise
- Public Health clears sick crew member by phone
- Convicted meth dealer walks free
- Jury deadlocked in teen rape trial
- GEPA to remove neglected coral reef project
- 4 charged in separate drug cases
- Three teens arrested for assault
- Wage hike adds to COVID-19 worries for some businesses
Images
Videos
We hope the young man who was beat at a bus stop fight on Friday recovers quickly and without complications. Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Because I’m a bit of a tabloid addict, my news feeds are filled daily with fashion and celebrity fluff. To be clear, I’m old enough to remembe… Read more
- By Joseph A. Guthrie
Thirteen months have passed and the Guam Police Department has not acknowledged receipt of a police complaint submitted on Feb. 1, 2019 allegi… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In