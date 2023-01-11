Edward “Ed" / "Bundy” Leon Guerrero Rios Jr., Familian “Happy”, of Chalan Pago, died Jan. 5 at the age of 57. Mass and Rosaries will be offered 5:30 p.m. (only Rosary) Jan. 5 and 6, Mass 5:30 p.m. and Rosary 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 14, Mass 6:30 a.m. and Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 8 and 15, Mass 5:30 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Jan. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, Rosary 6 p.m. (No Mass) Jan. 12, and Mass 5:30 p.m. and Rosary 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey, Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Dinner will be served on the 9th night, Jan. 13, after the rosary in the Chalan Pago social hall. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
Edward Leon Guerrero Rios Jr.
