Edward Paul Crisostomo, of Sinajana, passed away July 5 at the age of 66. Daily Mass is held at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be from 9-11 a.m. July 18 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Internment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Load entries