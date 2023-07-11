Edward Paul Crisostomo, of Sinajana, passed away July 5 at the age of 66. Daily Mass is held at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be from 9-11 a.m. July 18 at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Internment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Edward Paul Crisostomo
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 7 GovGuam officials indicted
- Woman charged with Susuico's death over ‘burned’ drug deal
- Guam native Mona Babauta hired as CEO of stateside firm
- Embattled GDOE administrator is schools' point man for FEMA
- Police arrest pair suspected in Pågat death
- ‘He is a thief’: Fisher targets GDOE official in complaint
- Calvo ready to explore next steps with full commitment to growth
- GPD asks for help to find missing woman
- 2 men allegedly left homemade crowbar with 'risky biznes' transcribed at scene of burglary
- San Nicolas bill proposes local lottery
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Dr. B Speaks!
- Dr. Samuel Betances
Yesterday, the pandemic interrupted face-to-face classroom learning. Today, it is the fallout from supertyphoon Mawar that has interrupted sum… Read moreMitigating interrupted learning, opportunities for parents to shine
- +2
- Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio
Editor's note: The following message is transcribed from a video sent to Guam's visitor source markets, including Korea and Japan. Read morePreparing to welcome you back with our warm håfa adai spirit
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In