Edward Portusach Mendiola, of Tamuning, died May 13 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning; Mass on Saturday and Sunday will be at 5 p.m. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
