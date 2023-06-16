Edward Richard Blas, of Talo'fo'fo, passed away June 11 at the age of 77. Mass is being said at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday with Rosary to follow, Final night will be at 5:30 p.m. June 19 with Mass & dinner to follow at Chapel of St. Therese Cathedral Basilica Church, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11 a.m. June 23 at Chapel of St. Therese, followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

