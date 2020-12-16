Edward “Ed” Richard Crain, of Windward Hills, Yona, died Nov. 18 at the age of 63. He was laid to rest in Clark Veterans Cemetery, Philippines. Virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘All I saw was her and all the blood’
- 1,040 tax refund checks being mailed for June filers
- 1,040 tax refund checks being mailed for June filers
- 'Tell me why my orders are not being followed'
- Complaint: Teen hit elderly woman with hammer ‘five to ten times’
- AG: Officers face homicide investigation
- Man pulled over for no seat belt allegedly caught with meth
- Social gathering, other restrictions, to ease starting tomorrow
- Social gathering increased to 10 people; governor adjusts other restrictions
- Man arrested for allegedly molesting teen
Images
Videos
A one-time economic relief payment of up to $800 for individual taxpayers and up to $1,600 for couples has progressed – months after it was in… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
I have a rare success story to share about teaching in these virtual times. Read more
- David J. Lujan
On Nov. 21, the Pacific News Center carried a story about Lt. Gov. Tenorio being prohibited from being a godfather for the sole reason he is i… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In