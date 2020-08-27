Edward "Eddie" Rojas Santos, familian Bujak, formerly of Dededo, resided in Mangilao, died on Aug. 22 at the age of 69. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Mass at church. Funeral services will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

