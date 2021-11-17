Edward Santos Fejaran, of Yigo (formerly of Sinajana), died on Nov. 8 at the age of 57. Last Respects for Edward will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Guam Memo- rial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

