Edward Tedpahogo Espinosa

Edward Tedpahogo Espinosa

Edward “Ed” Tedpahogo Espinosa, of Malesso', passed away March 30 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 15 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon at San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Malesso’, followed by Interment at Malesso’ Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries