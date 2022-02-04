Edward “Forge” Thomas Santos Flores died Jan. 16 at the age of 65. Nightly Rosary is held at 6 p.m. Last respects will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at El Cajon Mortuary and Cremation Service in El Cajon, CA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Feb 8 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in El Cajon, CA. Zoom meeting ID: 550 786 7575 Passcode: 03005

Tags

Load entries