Edward “Eddie” Toves Guzman, “Familian Texas” of Barrigada, died Jan. 28 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at San Roke/San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries