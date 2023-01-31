Edward “Eddie” Toves Guzman, “Familian Texas” of Barrigada, died Jan. 28 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at San Roke/San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Edward Toves Guzman
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man's death ruled a homicide
- Legal community responds to caning bill
- Familiar faces and new roles amid reshuffle
- 'Think about it,' judge warns in murder case
- Possible human remains found
- Mother hopes to generate suicide awareness with 5K
- Officers arrest man suspected in hit-and-run collision with cyclist
- Marines officially activate Camp Blaz
- Bayview Hotel relaunches with ‘cool, friendly, Guam’ amenity
- Bill proposes 'judicial caning' after conviction for violence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
It's Your Village
- Jesse Alig
Lose weight. Eat better. Exercise consistently. Save money. Make investments. Read more. Ugh! The dreaded New Year’s resolution. They may chan… Read moreYou say you want a resolution …
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In