Edwin Galvez Bartolome, of Yigo, died March 6 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held 8-10:30 a.m. April 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

