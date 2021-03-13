Edwin Galvez Bartolome, of Yigo, died March 6 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Congresswoman who thought Guam not part of US will get island cookies
- Road to Recovery: 'Trying to fit in' with the wrong crowd
- Dealer admits selling meth in hotel room
- $694K in stimulus checks mailed
- Undercover drug purchase leads to arrest
- Man charged with child abuse after being caught on camera
- Air Force mission returns airman to his roots
- Georgia representative lumps Guam into foreign countries undeserving of federal aid
- Update: GPD investigates Dededo crash; one man dead, another in critical condition at hospital
- FEMA provides $3.2M to cover quarantine hotel costs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
While we on Guam don't care much that unfounded conspiracy promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman congresswoman from Georgia, is clueless… Read more
- Fran Hezel
This year – in fact, this week – marks one century of Jesuit work in Micronesia. This is more significant in our neighboring islands than here… Read more
- Most Rev. Michael J. Byrnes
Editor's note: The archbishop’s signature is affixed to the pdf version of this pastoral letter which has been disseminated widely and is also… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In