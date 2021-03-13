Edwin Galvez Bartolome, of Yigo, died March 6 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries