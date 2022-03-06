Edwin Gaona Aranza, of Dededo, died Feb. 21 at the age of 57. Viewing and last respects will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. March 8 at Santa Barbara Church (upper-level), Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

