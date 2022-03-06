Edwin Gaona Aranza, of Dededo, died Feb. 21 at the age of 57. Viewing and last respects will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. March 8 at Santa Barbara Church (upper-level), Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spider-Man on Guam: ‘I saw the real him’
- Feds find drugs, gun during capture of fugitives
- 'We need to punish these people': Skateboarders injured in video-recorded attack
- Lawsuit against SDA clinic over young boy's death is resolved
- Sailors enjoy liberty; one with Guam roots visits island for first time
- 5 arrested in rash for armed robberies
- Spearfisherman arrested in Tumon Bay; 29 reef fish confiscated
- Warships, 5,000 sailors visiting Guam
- Missile defense remote launcher being moved to Rota as part of an exercise
- Guam man cuts plea deal for smuggling meth by mail
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
“If decolonization is the removal or undoing of colonial elements, then Indigenization could be seen as the addition or redoing of Indigenous … Read more
- Vince Borja
The prices of essential commodities like Spam, rice, cooking oil and even gas have been rising incessantly, proving how inefficient our govern… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In