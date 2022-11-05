Edwina “Wina"/"Winnie” Chargualaf Camacho, of Asan, died Nov. 3 at the age of 68. Mass of Intention will be celebrated and rosary will be said as follows: 5 p.m. Mass, followed by 5:30 rosary Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Mass, followed by 6:30 p.m. rosary Saturday; and 10 a.m. Mass, followed by 11 a.m. rosary Sunday from Nov. 4-11 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

