Efren Austria Henson, of Yigo, died Oct. 20 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

