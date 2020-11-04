Efren Austria Henson, of Yigo, died Oct. 20 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Nov. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Please give us back our baby'
- Governor extends public health emergency to Nov. 29
- 'There is no life or future in using drugs or selling it'
- Guam under tropical storm watch
- Man arrested in meth case tells police syringe was for diabetes
- Delegate's stay in COVID-19 isolation facility under investigation
- 24-year-old man unresponsive after electrocuted while trimming tree
- $2.6M in tax refunds processed
- Guam Rev and Tax: $2.6M in tax refunds processed
- San Nicolas admitted to GMH
Images
Videos
THE WORK ZONE
- By Jerry Roberts
Brain health is the most important part of an effective health care regimen, but the vast majority of people know little or nothing about it. … Read more
- By Jesse Chargualaf, Deborah Ellen, and Erriu Mitchell
Over the past few months, the Fanohge Coalition, a diverse network of 38 community organizations, nonprofits and small businesses - has been w… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In