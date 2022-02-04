Efren M. Manansala, of Dededo, died Jan. 16 at the age of 63. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow in the Philippines.

