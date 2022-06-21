Efrenia M. Martinez of Yigo died on June 4 at the age of 40. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. on June 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

