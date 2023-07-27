Eiko Hirayama Savage, of Tamuning, passed away July 13 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private Cremation services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

