Eiko Hirayama Savage, of Tamuning, passed away July 13 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private Cremation services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Eiko Hirayama Savage
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police chase ends with stolen car atop tree stump
- Military apologizes for accidental incursion into private property
- Man accused of driving former MMA fighter in high-speed chase
- Police: Man found with drugs after trespass complaint
- GPD: Girl dies a week after traffic crash
- Guam is going bald
- Block party to include bands, fireworks and Tumon shuttle
- Unsealed records show man sold meth twice to informant
- Single father hopes to qualify for Realtors’ housing assistance
- Measure would bar nuclear power on Guam
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Frankly Speaking
- Franklin Arriola
My son asked me a few weeks ago to write something about Guam in my next column. My guess is he wants me to provide my thoughts on government … Read moreBad drivers and all-island awards
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In