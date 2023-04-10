Eileen T. Garrido, of Talo'fo'fo, passed away March 31, at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. April 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo, followed by private cremation.

