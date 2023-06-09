Elaine Cruz Wusstig, familian Kasao/Korincho, of Wusstig Rd., Dededo, passed away June 2 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass for Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana.

Tags

Load entries