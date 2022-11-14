Eleanor Ligaya Cali Mendiola

Eleanor Ligaya Cali Mendiola

Eleanor “Elle" Ligaya Cali Mendiola, of Tamuning, died Oct. 23 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 1:30, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at ADA’S Mortuary, Sinajana. Cremation service to follow.

Tags

Load entries