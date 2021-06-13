Eledenia Julaton Zapanta, of Dededo, died on April 6 in Moreno Valley, California at the age of 75. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on June 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
