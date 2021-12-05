Elenita Mafnas Flores-Diego, of Inalåhan, died on Nov. 20 at the age of 73. Mass is being prayed at 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday (except Thursday) and Sunday at 8 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery.

