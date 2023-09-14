Elenita “Auntie Nit”/ “Mama” Quitugua Cruz, familian Fungo, of Asan, passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 79. Mass Intention is being said at 7 a.m. Monday–Friday with 6:30 p.m. Rosary, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday both followed by Rosary at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Last day for Mass of Intentions and Rosary is Sept. 18. Viewing and Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries