Elias Asher F. Iyar, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 6 months. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation service will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

