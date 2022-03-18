Elias Ngiramdelmang, of Dededo, died on March 4 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. March 26 at Ada’s Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Cemetery in Piti.
Elias Ngiramdelmang
