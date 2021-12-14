Elina "Eli" C. Victor Erra, of Pohnpei, residing in Maite, died Dec. 5 at the age of 53. Last respects will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguag)  Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

