Elioteria "Emy" Ramos Ramos, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died June 15 at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. weekends, at Santa Barbara Church (upper level) in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 28 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park. 

