Eliria “Lilang”/“Lee" Camacho Sanchez San Nicolas, Familian “Sietbero”,”Buku”, and “Engo”of Afame/Dededo, Sinajana, formerly of Barrigada, passed away June 10 at the of age 82. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon June 26 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow a Bahai prayer at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries