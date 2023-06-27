Elisa "Lisa" Camacho Mills, of Sinajana, passed away on June 18 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. June 29 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Elisa Camacho Mills
