Elizabeth “Liz” A.M. Duenas, Familian “Tisu”/“Madoya”, of Inalåhan, passed away April 28 at the age of 57 years. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:30 p.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 10 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Majojloj. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

