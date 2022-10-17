Elizabeth “Bing Bing” Ann Unchangco, Familian Bana/Kadi, of Barrigada, died October 10 at the age of 66. Last respects will be from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. October 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. October 19 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries